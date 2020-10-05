Advertisement

Noon kickoff set for Vols vs. Kentucky

University of Tennessee Football announced kickoff against the Kentucky Wildcats is set for noon on October 17.
KNOXVILLE,TN - OCTOBER 04, 2014 - Arial Shot of Checkerboard during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Matthew S. DeMaria /Tennessee Athletics
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Football announced kickoff against the Kentucky Wildcats is set for noon on October 17.

The game is set for Neyland Stadium and will air on SEC Network.

The Vols will travel to Georgia to face the Dogs first on October 10 at 3 p.m. That game will air on WVLT.

There are new rules in place at Neyland because of the pandemic. Seating will only be filled to 25% capacity. For more information about rule changes visit the UT Athletics website.

