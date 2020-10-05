Noon kickoff set for Vols vs. Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Football announced kickoff against the Kentucky Wildcats is set for noon on October 17.

The game is set for Neyland Stadium and will air on SEC Network.

The Vols will travel to Georgia to face the Dogs first on October 10 at 3 p.m. That game will air on WVLT.

There are new rules in place at Neyland because of the pandemic. Seating will only be filled to 25% capacity. For more information about rule changes visit the UT Athletics website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.