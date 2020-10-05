Oak Ridge residents can now register for CodeRED emergency alerts

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge residents can now register for the CodeRED Community Notfication system, which city officials use in he event of an emergency, severe weather, extended power outage or other community events.

Residents can now text the keyword ‘OAKRIDGE’, without a space, to 99411, and receive a response back containing the Community Notification Enrollment (CNE) link for the City of Oak Ridge.

The CodeRED system allows residents to log into the system and register their cell phone number and e-mail address in order to receive alerts while at work or home.

If someone lives outside the Oak Ridge city limits, but works in the city, they can register their cell phone at the business address and receive notifications while at work.

Individuals can also register online.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.