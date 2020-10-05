Advertisement

Peter Malnati finishes second at Sanderson Farms Championship

Jefferson County product Peter Malnati turned in a bogey-free final round to finish second at the PGA Tour’s latest stop
Peter Malnati drives from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WVLT/AP) - Sergio Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship in dramatic fashion Sunday. The 40-year-old Spaniard was tied with Peter Malnati going to the last hole when he hit 8-iron from 171 yards to 30 inches for birdie and a one-shot victory.

Malnati - a Dandridge native - shot a career-best 63 some two hours earlier and waited to see if anyone could catch him.

Garcia delivered two big shots, along with his winning 8-iron. Garcia hit 5-wood to just inside 4 feet for eagle on the 14th hole to tie Malnati.

Garcia now has gone 10 straight years with at least one win worldwide.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

