Peter Malnati finishes second at Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WVLT/AP) - Sergio Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship in dramatic fashion Sunday. The 40-year-old Spaniard was tied with Peter Malnati going to the last hole when he hit 8-iron from 171 yards to 30 inches for birdie and a one-shot victory.

Malnati - a Dandridge native - shot a career-best 63 some two hours earlier and waited to see if anyone could catch him.

Garcia delivered two big shots, along with his winning 8-iron. Garcia hit 5-wood to just inside 4 feet for eagle on the 14th hole to tie Malnati.

Garcia now has gone 10 straight years with at least one win worldwide.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.