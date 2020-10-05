Peter Malnati finishes second at Sanderson Farms Championship
Jefferson County product Peter Malnati turned in a bogey-free final round to finish second at the PGA Tour’s latest stop
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WVLT/AP) - Sergio Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship in dramatic fashion Sunday. The 40-year-old Spaniard was tied with Peter Malnati going to the last hole when he hit 8-iron from 171 yards to 30 inches for birdie and a one-shot victory.
Malnati - a Dandridge native - shot a career-best 63 some two hours earlier and waited to see if anyone could catch him.
Garcia delivered two big shots, along with his winning 8-iron. Garcia hit 5-wood to just inside 4 feet for eagle on the 14th hole to tie Malnati.
Garcia now has gone 10 straight years with at least one win worldwide.
