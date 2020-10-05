Advertisement

Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker take over as CMA Awards hosts

While COVID-19 restrictions would make the show’s production different this year, the pair said they were aiming to deliver an uplifting night of music and entertainment.
Darius Rucker and Reba will host the CMA Awards
Darius Rucker and Reba will host the CMA Awards(CMT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are promising laughs and good music when they co-host this year’s CMA Awards in November.

McEntire, a Country Music Hall of Famer and veteran host of country music awards shows, returns after hosting last year with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. It will mark her fifth year as a host. Rucker, who crossed over from the rock world about 15 years ago and is a Grand Ole Opry member, will be a first-time host of the CMAs when the show airs on Nov. 11 on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee.

“We both love to giggle and laugh and cut up. Whatever they give us to say, I have a feeling that we’re going to be adding a little bit of our own kind of sense of humor,” said McEntire, during an interview with Rucker with The Associated Press.

“One of the cool things about getting to do this with Reba is we can both be the straight man, or we can be the person who delivers the joke,” said Rucker.

One of the first people that Rucker said he was planning on telling about his new co-hosting gig was country icon Charley Pride. Pride was the first Black country artist to co-host the awards show, in 1975 with Glen Campbell. Pride had won the CMA’s top prize, entertainer of the year, in 1971 and paved the way for artists like Rucker decades later.

“When I started in this business, I was at my very first CMAs when I won the best new artist,” said Rucker, of his 2009 win. “I said to my manager, ‘I want to host this someday.’ I was joking. And to be here 14 years later hosting with Reba freaking McEntire? Wow!”

While COVID-19 restrictions would make the show’s production different this year, the pair said they were aiming to deliver an uplifting night of music and entertainment.

“We’re trying to keep it upbeat and light. We as a country, we as a nation, we as a world, we need entertainment,” said McEntire. “I think people sitting at home in front of their TV screens or their computers, I think they want to see what we can deliver.”

The show will be airing from a new venue, the Music City Center, a convention center just across the street from the show’s regular home at the Bridgestone Arena. Rucker said they will be addressing the pandemic and the struggles that many people have experienced this year, but he said the focus will be on the music.

“They want to hear music. They want to see stars. They want to see collaborations they haven’t seen before,” said Rucker.

Although the pandemic may change some behind-the-scenes production, McEntire promised she would keep up her awards show tradition of multiple outfit changes throughout the broadcast.

“Darius and I talked about that,” said McEntire. “He told me he’s gonna change clothes about six or seven times, so I am going to have to go eight at least.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump aims for Monday release; Press secretary tests positive

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

New death reported as active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Knox County

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County increased Monday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

News

Covenant Health announces new facility in South Knoxville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Construction for the new facility is set to begin in early 2021.

News

YMCA of East Tennessee offers free, six-week STRONG Challenge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The YMCA of East Tennessee invited the commuity to participate om a free six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

Latest News

National

AP source: Patriots-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

News

Intoxicated Knoxville man says he “almost killed” two best friends during crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Walker damaged a mailbox and two KUB utility poles during the crash.

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

News

Knoxville man arrested after attempting to rob downtown bar employee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Whaley was charged with attempted robbery and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

News

‘Cops’ resumes production after cancellation in wake of George Floyd’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, film crews began riding with SCSO deputies in September and will continue through the first week in November.

News

Tennessee mistakenly puts virus test supplies on an auction site

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The auction had received one bid for $150 before the items were removed, the newspaper reported.