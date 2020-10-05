Advertisement

Rule as mayor of Hell for a night to celebrate Halloween

The "Mayor's Lair" listing on Airbnb includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen in Hell, Michigan.
The "Mayor's Lair" listing on Airbnb includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen in Hell, Michigan.(Source: Airbnb via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELL, Mich. (Gray News) - Would you like to spend a night in Hell? There’s room, if you’re from Michigan. Residents of the state can book the “spookiest Airbnb stay on Earth” at a tiny home in the unincorporated town of Hell.

The self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, John Colone, is offering his “Mayor’s Lair” for three nights in October. He says you can be mayor for the day on Oct. 18, 21 or 24 at a cost of just $31, plus taxes and fees, a cost inspired by Halloween.

The listing includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen for scary movies.

“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” said Colone, as quoted by Airbnb.

There’s room at this “hell on earth” for two people per night. They must be Michigan residents and come from the same household to minimize the risks from COVID-19.

Bookings open Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

WVLT

Clear skies ahead before ‘Delta’ nears region

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
With lots of sunshine coming our way, we think you’ll love the forecast!

News

East Tenn. photographer with Down’s syndrome receives international awards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alan Williams
Our WVLT Weather Vols capture some incredible pictures for us and speaking of great pictures, there’s one young East Tennessee man that not only captures the moment but has won international awards for it.

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

News

Sisters bond over recycled birthday card

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams and Arial Starks
Their celebration centers around a worn birthday card that each sister sends to the next one in line every year.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. farmers hopeful about fall crops

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Alan Williams
It’s pumpkin time in Tennessee and this year’s crop looks extra good.

National Politics

Trump leaves hospital to thank supporters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump leaves the hospital to thank supporters.

News

Rural Metro reminds community of open burn rules after “out of control” field fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The fire Department took to Facebook, reminding the community of open burn regulations in the county.

News

Peter Malnati finishes second at Sanderson Farms Championship

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jefferson County product Peter Malnati turned in a bogey-free final round to finish second at the PGA Tour’s latest stop.

National

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000 in Tennessee, testing nears 3M

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.