Rural Metro reminds community of open burn rules after “out of control” field fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro Fire is reminding people of the rules to safely burn items after crews were called to an “out of control” field fire in West Knox County Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a field fire around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour, according to RMF.

The fire Department took to Facebook, reminding the community of open burn regulations in the county.

“Rural Metro Fire urges you to follow the Knox County laws when it pertains to open burning in the county. You must obtain a burn permit, burn only natural vegetation or brush, be of a certain size outlined in the permit, and extinguished fully at dusk,” RMF wrote in the post.

RMF asks that anyone with questions about open burning to call the fire department at (865) 560-0239, or Knox County Fire Bureau.

