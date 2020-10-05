Scammers using CashApp to steal money from victims, BBB warns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau warned CashAppn users of a scam impacting many users.

The BBB said the scam has impacted many new users who have transistioned to apps to make payments instead of cash during the pandemic.

According to the BBB scam tracker, scammers are requesting payments through CashApp. Then, when the victim makes that payment, the scammer immediately blocks them.

The BBB said one user fell for a tech support scam after they were targeted by a scammer to purcahse software through CashApp. Another user tried to purcahse concert tickets from a seller who only accepted CashApp payments and was immediately blocked.

Another CashApp scam users need to be aware of involves fake customer support numbers.

The BBB offers the following tips for protecting yourself while using CashApp:

No one representing Cash App will ever ask for your sign-in code over the phone or on social media. CashApp support will also never ask for payment or provide sensitive information, such as your full bank account information.

Be skeptical of any business that requires CashApp payments. If a company claims to only accept CashApp and/or prepaid debit card payments, be very wary. This is a red flag of a scam.

Double check information before sending money. Verify recipient’s name, CashApp handle, and information before sending them money.

Link your money transfer app to a credit card.As with many other purchases, using a credit card will help protect you if you don’t get the goods or services you paid for. Linking to a debit card or directly to your bank account does not give you that added protection.

If you’ve been a victim of a scam that used CashApp, you can report it to the BBB at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

