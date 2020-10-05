Sevier County Sheriff’s Office cancels annual Halloween Spooktacular Block Party

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s office announced the annual Halloween Spooktacular Block Party has been canceled.

Officials said they they canceled the event to err on the side of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCSO said the event will continue in 2021.

“We look forward to resuming the festivities downtown next Halloween as we have done in years past,” SCSO said in a post on Facebook.

