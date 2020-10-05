Sisters bond over recycled birthday card

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT)- Birthdays are meant to be shared and there’s one group of sisters that have been sharing theirs for the past 25 years.

Their celebration centers around a worn birthday card that each sister sends to the next one in line every year. These sisters live in different parts of the country.

Clara Ostreim who lives in Lenior City, is now in possession of it. The card is covered with loving thoughts of her sisters over the years.

“It freaks me out because I get it in September and I have to keep that until January. Oh my gosh, don’t let me lose this!”.

Clara will keep it until it’s time to send it to her sister Sue, then the cycle just keeps on going.

