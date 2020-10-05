Slightly warmer ahead of more tropical downpours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are expected through the middle of the week, but Tropical Storm Delta’s leftovers could bring some heavy rain to parts of our area by the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re enjoying plenty of sunshine and some slightly below average temperatures to start the week. We’re on our way into the lower 70s this afternoon, which is just a few degrees below the typical early October high temperatures. By this evening, those numbers will fall through the 60s and 50s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, but a bit of dense fog will develop closer to sunrise. Watch out for that lower visibility. Lows will dip down just below 50 degrees by the morning.

The warming trend kicks off Tuesday, pushing highs closer to 75 degrees, which is perfectly average for the Knoxville area this time of the year. Enjoy the sunshine on yet another great afternoon!

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees even with a bit more clouds. That cloud cover will increase as it fans out ahead of what will likely be a landfalling Hurricane Delta along the northern Gulf Coast by Friday.

The remnants of Delta are expected to move across the region, bringing the potential for spotty showers Friday then increasing rain Friday night through Saturday. As of now, we could have rain move through part of our area and the region. We’re not only tracking how this storm will impact us locally, but how it could impact the Vols next game in Athens, Georgia this Saturday.

Monday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

The storm that is likely to become "Delta" is forecast to bring heavy rain across the region. (WVLT)

