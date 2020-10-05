Tenn. church holds drive-thru blessings for animals

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — A middle Tennessee church held its annual blessing of the animals a little differently thanks to the pandemic.

WTVF reported Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church held a socially distant, drive-thru event for the 25th blessing of the animals, which celebrates animals and marks the Feast Day of Saint Francis.

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church’s annual blessing of the animals looked different this year, as the church held a socially distant, drive-thru event instead.

“It was a no brainer,” Rusty McCown, a rector at St. Pauls Episcopal Church, said. "We were going to have it one way or another, we were just going to figure out the best way to have it to honor the animals we love so much.

WTVF reported that while most of the animals were house pets, not all were. Rectors blessed other animals such as turkeys, turtles and even a possom.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.