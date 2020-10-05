Advertisement

Tenn. church holds drive-thru blessings for animals

A middle Tennessee church held its annual blessing of the animals a little differently thanks to the pandemic.
Blessing of the Animals
Blessing of the Animals(WTVF)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WTVF reported Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church held a socially distant, drive-thru event for the 25th blessing of the animals, which celebrates animals and marks the Feast Day of Saint Francis.

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church’s annual blessing of the animals looked different this year, as the church held a socially distant, drive-thru event instead.

“It was a no brainer,” Rusty McCown, a rector at St. Pauls Episcopal Church, said. "We were going to have it one way or another, we were just going to figure out the best way to have it to honor the animals we love so much.

WTVF reported that while most of the animals were house pets, not all were. Rectors blessed other animals such as turkeys, turtles and even a possom.

