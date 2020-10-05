Tenn. man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s daughter while drunk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - Memphis police said a man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s daughter while drunk.

WMC reported that 31-year-old Benny Mennis was accused of going to his ex-girlfriends in the driveway of her home “highly intoxicated.” Police said he threatened her with a crowbar and asked for her keys to her vehicle.

An affidavit said Mennis then grabbed the woman’s 8-year-old daughter and drove away. Police located the girl at Mennis' mother’s home, and they found Mennis in the woman’s car after he crashed into a pole.

Police charged Mennis with aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, driving while under the influence and reckless driving.

His bond was set at $65,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.