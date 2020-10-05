Titans face potential disciplinary review for positive COVID cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL announced it will speak to head coaches and general managers about positive COVID-19 test, after the Titans organization reported 20 positive cases.

According to ESPN, the NFL asked the Titans to turn in videotapes of team activities so they can investigate the start of the outbreak.

The Titans currently have 20 positive cases. On Monday, the team reported no new cases for the first time in a week.

The team’s training facility and offices still remain partially closed. It won’t fully reopen until there are consecutive days without positive tests.

Titans officials said they don’t believe the NFL will discover they broke any rules.

