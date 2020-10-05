Advertisement

Titans face potential disciplinary review for positive COVID cases

Titans officials said they don’t believe the NFL will discover they broke any rules.
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL announced it will speak to head coaches and general managers about positive COVID-19 test, after the Titans organization reported 20 positive cases.

According to ESPN, the NFL asked the Titans to turn in videotapes of team activities so they can investigate the start of the outbreak.

The Titans currently have 20 positive cases. On Monday, the team reported no new cases for the first time in a week.

The team’s training facility and offices still remain partially closed. It won’t fully reopen until there are consecutive days without positive tests.

Titans officials said they don’t believe the NFL will discover they broke any rules.

