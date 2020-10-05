Titans report no new COVID-19 cases for first time in 7 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Tennessee Titans on Monday reported no additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time in 7 days, according to a report from WTVF.

According to the Associated Press, the Titans have reported at least one positive case of coronavirus every day for the past six days in a row.

The Titans currently have the most cases in the NFL with the case county at 20. Head coaches and team managers are set to speak with the NFL on Monday,

ESPN reported the NFL is asking the Titans to turn over videos of team activities so investigators can learn more about the cause of the outbreak.

The Titans say they believe the team did not break any rules.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.