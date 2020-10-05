Advertisement

Voter registration deadline is Monday in Tennessee

Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
'I voted' stickers
'I voted' stickers(Image Id: 492519)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

By Monday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com.

Or, they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Monday.

Early voting runs Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, Monday through Saturday.

Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Officials are urging voters to act earlier because completed ballots must be received by mail before Election Day polls close.

Voters can cast absentee ballots if they believe they, someone in their care or someone in their household has an underlying health condition that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19. Amid a lengthy court fight, the state said it would allow the qualification under its absentee voting excuses.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

News

Knoxville man arrested after attempting to rob downtown bar employee

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Whaley was charged with attempted robbery and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

News

‘Cops’ resumes production after cancellation in wake of George Floyd’s death

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, film crews began riding with SCSO deputies in September and will continue through the first week in November.

News

Tennessee mistakenly puts virus test supplies on an auction site

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The auction had received one bid for $150 before the items were removed, the newspaper reported.

Latest News

News

New tool helps injured Tennessee workers seek compensation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The tool lets users type or speak answers to questions that are used to fill out the forms.

News

13-year-old boy could face adult charge in sister’s stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A neighbor said she heard the girl’s screams as she was arriving home from work.

News

Regal set to temporarily close U.S. theatre operations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Cinema chain Cineworld announced Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

National

At $25 an hour, Swiss city adopts highest minimum wage in world

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The minimum wage increase will reportedly benefit 30,000 workers, two-thirds of whom are women.

WVLT

Gradually warming this week ahead of tropical rain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It’s a nice start to the week, with plenty of sunshine.

WVLT

Clear skies ahead before ‘Delta’ nears region

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
With lots of sunshine coming our way, we think you’ll love the forecast!