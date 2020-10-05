Advertisement

WATCH: Jeremy Pruitt previews top-15 matchup vs. Georgia

The Vols are seeking their first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1998
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis | Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since their meeting on Oct. 7, 2006, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off both as top 15 teams at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Athens.

The then-No. 13 Vols beat the then-No. 10 Bulldogs, 51-33, in Sanford Stadium that day. UT is making its first appearance on CBS since Nov. 17, 2018.

This is the 50th meeting between the two schools with Georgia holding a slight 24-23-2 advantage.

The Vols are seeking their first 3-0 overall start since 2016 and their first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1998.

Here’s what 3rd-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt had to say about the matchup on Monday:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump leaves hospital, declares ‘I feel good’

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

Making A Difference

Broken playground to be replaced after West Hills community works together to raise funds

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
When a community came together in East Tennessee, they conquer anything.

WVLT

Slightly warmer ahead of more tropical downpours

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures warm just above average through midweek, but Tropical Storm Delta’s remnants are eyeing East Tennessee later this week.

News

Houston Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, according to ESPN.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s daughter while drunk

Updated: 1 hours ago
Memphis police said a man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s daughter while drunk.

News

Body of Ky teen found in alley prompts investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Police are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in an ally in a Kentucky neighborhood Sunday.

News

Blount Mansion offers free Halloween night tours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Blount Mansion is offering free spooky tours.

News

University of Tennessee announces commencement ceremonies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The University of Tennessee released commencement ceremonies will be occurring for Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 graduates.

News

Alumni at Barrett’s undergrad school sign letter of concern

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Supreme Court hopeful Amy Coney Barrett graduated with honors in 1994 from a small liberal arts school - Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

News

New York’s historic Waldorf Astoria hotel auctioning off 80,000 items

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
New York’s historic Waldorf Astoria hotel is auctioning off 80,000 items ahead of a complete renovation, CNN reported.