WATCH: Jeremy Pruitt previews top-15 matchup vs. Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since their meeting on Oct. 7, 2006, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off both as top 15 teams at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Athens.

The then-No. 13 Vols beat the then-No. 10 Bulldogs, 51-33, in Sanford Stadium that day. UT is making its first appearance on CBS since Nov. 17, 2018.

This is the 50th meeting between the two schools with Georgia holding a slight 24-23-2 advantage.

The Vols are seeking their first 3-0 overall start since 2016 and their first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1998.

Here’s what 3rd-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt had to say about the matchup on Monday:

