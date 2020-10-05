Tennessee author, Rob Simbeck, intoduces newest book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From the beginning, Rob Simbeck gravitated towards writing.

“I started at 11 or 12 years old with what I was reading," said Simbeck, the Tennessee author who has written numerous books and biographies for some of country music’s biggest stars. “I was reading the science fiction stuff, of a guy named Richard Matheson, and the Beatles hit the Ed Sullivan Show. I knew I wanted music and writing to be part of my life.”

Simbeck’s newest book, “The Southern Wildlife Watcher” hit the shelves in late August. Simbeck describes it as a “colorful look at thirty-six common and not-so-common animals found in the southeastern United States.”

While he made a living writing articles for Ducks Unlimited and Field & Stream, amongst numerous other publications, Simbeck said his love for the great outdoors developed through the love for his wife.

“My knowledge wasn’t complete until I met my better half, Debbie,” said Simbeck. “When we started dating, I realized that she knew every bird and tree and rock in the woods and what its story was, and so I followed her around and learned what I could, and then started writing about what I was learning for state magazines.”

Simbeck takes bits and pieces from what he wrote in those state magazines and applies them to “The Southern Wildlife Watcher,” adding personal stories about common and not so common animals, as well as providing expert commentary that will ‘wow’ the novice animal watcher, and impress the everyday hiker.

It’s a “poet’s voice with a journalist’s rigor” that makes this book something that everyone can enjoy.

If you’d like to learn more about Simbeck and his book, you can hear from the author himself, in a special virtual sit-down with Sam Venable, sponsored by Union Avenue Books & Ijams Nature Center. The event takes place Sunday, October 11th, at 2 p.m.

