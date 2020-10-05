Advertisement

Tennessee author, Rob Simbeck, intoduces newest book

Tennessee author Rob Simbeck introduces us to his newest book, “The Southern Wildlife Watcher.”
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From the beginning, Rob Simbeck gravitated towards writing.

“I started at 11 or 12 years old with what I was reading," said Simbeck, the Tennessee author who has written numerous books and biographies for some of country music’s biggest stars. “I was reading the science fiction stuff, of a guy named Richard Matheson, and the Beatles hit the Ed Sullivan Show. I knew I wanted music and writing to be part of my life.”

Simbeck’s newest book, “The Southern Wildlife Watcher” hit the shelves in late August. Simbeck describes it as a “colorful look at thirty-six common and not-so-common animals found in the southeastern United States.”

While he made a living writing articles for Ducks Unlimited and Field & Stream, amongst numerous other publications, Simbeck said his love for the great outdoors developed through the love for his wife.

“My knowledge wasn’t complete until I met my better half, Debbie,” said Simbeck. “When we started dating, I realized that she knew every bird and tree and rock in the woods and what its story was, and so I followed her around and learned what I could, and then started writing about what I was learning for state magazines.”

Simbeck takes bits and pieces from what he wrote in those state magazines and applies them to “The Southern Wildlife Watcher,” adding personal stories about common and not so common animals, as well as providing expert commentary that will ‘wow’ the novice animal watcher, and impress the everyday hiker.

It’s a “poet’s voice with a journalist’s rigor” that makes this book something that everyone can enjoy.

If you’d like to learn more about Simbeck and his book, you can hear from the author himself, in a special virtual sit-down with Sam Venable, sponsored by Union Avenue Books & Ijams Nature Center. The event takes place Sunday, October 11th, at 2 p.m.

Click here for details on how to RSVP.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump tweets he’ll leave hospital Monday night; press secretary tests positive

Updated: moments ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

Scammers using CashApp to steal money from victims, BBB warns

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The BBB said the scam has impacted many new users who have transistioned to apps to make payments instead of cash during the pandemic.

News

Oak Ridge residents can now register for CodeRED emergency alerts

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The CodeRED system allows residents to log into the system and register their cell phone number and e-mail address in order to receive alerts while at work or home.

News

Last chance to submit claims in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The settlement is a part of a years-long battle where Apple admitted to using software updates to purposefully slow down iPhones.

Latest News

News

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office cancels annual Halloween Spooktacular Block Party

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
SCSO said the event will continue in 2021.

Coronavirus

Here are some ways to keeps your kids focused during a COVID school year

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Talking to your kids about how things are going with school can help clear their heads and fuel their focus.

WVLT

Slightly warmer ahead of more tropical downpours

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures warm just above average through midweek, but Tropical Storm Delta’s remnants are eyeing East Tennessee later this week.

News

Noon kickoff set for Vols vs. Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
University of Tennessee Football announced kickoff against the Kentucky Wildcats is set for noon on October 17.

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

News

Titans report no new COVID-19 cases for first time in 7 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennesseae Titans reported zero additional cases of COVID-19 Monday