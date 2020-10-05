Advertisement

YMCA of East Tennessee offers free, six-week STRONG Challenge

The YMCA of East Tennessee invited the commuity to participate om a free six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.
(WITN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people feel they are in need of a restart on their fitness journey during the pandemic.

The YMCA of East Tennessee invited the community to participate in a free six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

“Now, more than ever before, we need to recharge and refocus,” YMCA of East Tennessee President and CEO Jim Dickson said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has worn us down. It’s isolated us in so many ways. Let’s stop letting life go by and get back to living the life we’ve been given.”

People can opt into the free challenge by texting STRONG to 855-717-9622. Participants will then be prompted to sign up, and receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. The program runs Oct. 19-Nov. 28

The free YMCA online classes include Boot Camp, Yoga and Barre. The challenge also encourages you to take advantage of local outdoor amenities, like the greenway system and Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness.

Visit the website https://myy.org/strong/challenge to learn more about the STRONG challenge.

