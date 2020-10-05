Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville’s annual BOO! At the Zoo kicks off Friday

Zoo Knoxville’s annual BOO! At the Zoo kicks off Friday, Oct. 9.
BOO! at the Zoo returns to Zoo Knoxville
BOO! at the Zoo returns to Zoo Knoxville(Zoo Knoxville)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoo Knoxville’s annual BOO! At the Zoo kicks off Friday, Oct. 9.

According to a release, the annual Halloween event will feature 12 nights of safe and not-too-scary fun over three weekends. For 34 years, the zoo has put on the family event that offers trick-or-treating throughout the zoo, characters and entertainers.

Due to COVID-19 this year the zoo said there will be changes. There will be multiple queues and entries at the front gate to allow physical distancing, one-way trick-or-treating trail featuring 22 treat stations spaced throughout the entire zoo and prepackaged food distributed using gloves.

According to the zoo, all staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the park. Masks or cloth face coverings will be required for ages 12 and up when walking indoors.

Masks are not required for outdoor areas.

Tickets are $10 per person for ages 4 and up. Children three and under are admitted free. Parking is free for all visitors during the event.

Zoo Knoxville annual passholders and Circle of Friends members receive a $1 discount on tickets.

The Halloween event will be open Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday Oct. 11. Thursday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 18, Thursday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews contain fire at Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A structure fire has been contained at the Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge Monday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

New iOS14 Apple update causing issues for iPhone users

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Apple has acknowledged a series of problems related to its new operating system that affects battery life for both iPhones and Apple Watches, WJHL reported.

News

Family of woman missing since New Year’s Eve 2014 using social media in pursuit of answers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Marina Boelter was last seen on New Year’s Eve 2014 after leaving the IGA where she worked.

Latest News

News

Belmont University moves forward with plans for final presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The debate is set to take place at the university on October 22.

News

Tennessee author, Rob Simbeck, intoduces newest book

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Tennessee author Rob Simbeck introduces us to his newest book, “The Southern Wildlife Watcher.”

News

Scammers using CashApp to steal money from victims, BBB warns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The BBB said the scam has impacted many new users who have transistioned to apps to make payments instead of cash during the pandemic.

News

Oak Ridge residents can now register for CodeRED emergency alerts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The CodeRED system allows residents to log into the system and register their cell phone number and e-mail address in order to receive alerts while at work or home.

News

Last chance to submit claims in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The settlement is a part of a years-long battle where Apple admitted to using software updates to purposefully slow down iPhones.

News

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office cancels annual Halloween Spooktacular Block Party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
SCSO said the event will continue in 2021.