KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoo Knoxville’s annual BOO! At the Zoo kicks off Friday, Oct. 9.

According to a release, the annual Halloween event will feature 12 nights of safe and not-too-scary fun over three weekends. For 34 years, the zoo has put on the family event that offers trick-or-treating throughout the zoo, characters and entertainers.

Due to COVID-19 this year the zoo said there will be changes. There will be multiple queues and entries at the front gate to allow physical distancing, one-way trick-or-treating trail featuring 22 treat stations spaced throughout the entire zoo and prepackaged food distributed using gloves.

According to the zoo, all staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the park. Masks or cloth face coverings will be required for ages 12 and up when walking indoors.

Masks are not required for outdoor areas.

Tickets are $10 per person for ages 4 and up. Children three and under are admitted free. Parking is free for all visitors during the event.

Zoo Knoxville annual passholders and Circle of Friends members receive a $1 discount on tickets.

The Halloween event will be open Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday Oct. 11. Thursday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 18, Thursday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online here.

