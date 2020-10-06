Advertisement

102-carat diamond first without a reserve sells for $15.7 million

A rare 102.39-carat diamond made auction history as the first diamond to be sold without a reserve, CNN reported.
Photo: MGN Online
(WKYT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
A rare 102.39-carat diamond made auction history as the first diamond to be sold without a reserve, CNN reported.

The opening price was $0.13 and climbed to a winning bid of $15.7 million.

“Extraordinary gem needed no help from a pre-sale estimate or reserve to reach its rightful price, just the instinctive desire of collectors to own one of the earth’s greatest treasures,” said Patti Wong, the chairman of Sotheby’s Asia said in a press release. "That the sale is a testament, not just to the importance of this diamond but to the market for diamonds more broadly.”

CNN reported the stone had been classified as “D color,” the highest grading for a white diamond. It is considered to be internally and externally ‘flawless’ placing it among the world’s most chemically pure, transparent and symmetrical diamonds. The stone belongs to a subgroup of diamonds that contain little to no nitrogen.

According to Sotheby’s Asia, only seven D color flawless (or internally flawless) diamonds weighing more than 100 carats had ever appeared at an auction before Monday’s sale.

The most expensive remains a 163.41-carat diamond which sold for $33.7 million at Christie’s in Geneva.

