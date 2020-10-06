Advertisement

9,000 households in Hawaii are 2 months behind rent

A new survey indicates more than 9,000 households in the islands are two months or more behind in rent and thousands are 30 days late.
(WILX)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (WVLT/HawaiiNewsNow) -A new survey indicates more than 9,000 households in the islands are two months or more behind in rent and thousands are 30 days late.

HawaiiNewsNow reported, a survey of 271 landlords and property managers statewide underscored the economic toll the pandemic has taken on Hawaii renters. The survey also shows that many households have experienced at least one job loss are doing without in other areas to pay their rent on time.

85% of tenants were caught up on rent, down from 95% before the pandemic. Five percent of renters had a 60-day delinquency or more, up from 2% previously.

A poll from the Economic Research Organization at the University of Hawaii (UHERO) said the most concerning of all is the “invisible” struggle of many renters in the islands, who have shouldered job losses and are struggling to make ends meet but still paying rent on time.

“Landlords and property managers can’t know everything about what their tenants are going through, but their assessment of their tenant’s financial situation is sobering,” UHERO said.

Many of those surveyed expressed a willingness to work with tenants on meeting rental obligations, including by setting up a payment plan or lowering or discounting rent.

UHERO said half of the families who left their units planned to move to the mainland.

The organization has raised red flags about the prospect of residents picking up and leaving the state to search for better opportunities elsewhere.

Carl Bonham, director of UHERO, said over the summer that Hawaii’s population could drop by 30,000 by 2022 in the absence of dramatic efforts to get people back to work.

