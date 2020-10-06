Alabama mom accused of burning, beating one-year-old son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/WVLT) - An Alabama woman was charged with child abuse after being accused of burning and beating her one-year-old son.

WBRC reported that the child’s father reported the alleged abuse to the authorities and 27-year-old Jaslyne Smith was charged with aggravated child abuse.

Court records filed in October claimed investigators found videos of Smith allegedly abusing her son by holding him down while burning the back of his leg with a lighter. She was also shown hitting the baby repeatedly with a belt on his back.

WBRC reported she was charged with willful child abuse in August after police said she admitted to beating her son with her fists.

Smith was being held on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.