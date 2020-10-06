Advertisement

Best locations to view fall leaves in the Great Smoky Mountains

Unique locations offer spectacular views of the autumn leaves in the Great Smoky Mountains.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Where is your favorite place to see fall leaves in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park?

The Blount Partnership Tourism Department offered a few suggestions of places to visit:

Set in the beautiful fall colors, the Methodist Church is one of the first you will find in Cades Cove. This particular structure has stood since 1902.
Set in the beautiful fall colors, the Methodist Church is one of the first you will find in Cades Cove. This particular structure has stood since 1902.(Jens Lambert | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • “Rich Mountain Road in Cades Cove – This one-way gravel road leads you up to Rich Mountain and provides a variety of views. This windy road sees a lot less traffic and ends in Townsend. It is only open seasonally, so be sure to schedule a trip before it closes to the public on November 9.”
The Foothills Parkway now has two finished sections at each end of the 72-mile corridor. On the western side, it goes on for 33 continuous miles from Chilhowee to Wears Valley, which is a new experience for motorists and cyclists. On the eastern side, the other section extends six miles from Cosby to I-40, with views of Mt. Cammerer.
The Foothills Parkway now has two finished sections at each end of the 72-mile corridor. On the western side, it goes on for 33 continuous miles from Chilhowee to Wears Valley, which is a new experience for motorists and cyclists. On the eastern side, the other section extends six miles from Cosby to I-40, with views of Mt. Cammerer.(Mindy Payne | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • “The Missing Link on Foothills Parkway – Another drive that allows visitors to behold the colorful scenery is the 1.65-mile section of the Foothills Parkway located between Walland and Wears Valley, known as the ‘Missing Link’. Known for its incredible mountain views, the ‘Missing Link’ is a popular driving destination that offers pull-off spots with a great deal of parking to observe the foliage from viewing areas and even snap a few pictures.”
The Dragon
The Dragon(Blount Partnership Tourism Department)
  • “The Dragon/US 129 – Motorcycle enthusiasts come from across the country to ride this famed 11-mile stretch featuring 318 curves. Passing through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, there are many opportunities for drivers and motorcyclists to enjoy the natural beauty of the park.”
Overlooking Cades Cove From Gregory Bald in late summer
Overlooking Cades Cove From Gregory Bald in late summer(kellyvandellen | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • "Gregory Ridge Trail – For those who enjoy a good hike, this hiking trail is accessible through Cades Cove. Not for beginners, this 11.5-mile round trip hike leads to Gregory Ridge Bald which offers an outstanding vantage point of the Smokies. To break up the trip, there is a campsite two miles from the trailhead. "
Greenway
Greenway(Blount County Partnership Tourism Department)
  • “Maryville-Alcoa Greenway – This paved greenway offers something for everyone. With hiking trails, parks and beautiful views, the nine-mile greenway bridging the cities of Alcoa and Maryville is a great option to enjoy the changing leaves and excellent for cyclists or families with strollers.”
The Blue Goose
The Blue Goose(Blount Partnership Tourism Department)
  • “Blue Goose Farm and Vineyards – If the idea of savoring an award-winning wine while appreciating the fall weather is appealing, this family-owned winery is ideal. Located just outside of Maryville, their vineyard is famous for its views of the Great Smoky Mountains as well as their locally made wines.”

“Visitors flock to Blount County during the fall to enjoy the seasonable temperatures and amazing backdrop of the changing foliage. Couples, families and friends find no shortage of ways to take advantage of all the natural beauty our area has to offer," said director of tourism, Kim Mitchell.

For more information on visiting Blount County and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the Smoky Mountain website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Game of Thrones’ creator finally addresses infamous coffee cup incident

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In a soon to be released book, Fire Cannot Kill Dragon by James Hibberd, Game of Thrones creators talked about the cup incident.

News

UT graduate student transforms school bus into home

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Brackney parked the transformed bus on his parents' five-acres in North Knoxville where he lives with his Goldendoodle.

WVLT

Mild and sunny days before Delta’s rain gets here

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Nice few days before clouds and rain takeover this weekend.

News

Kentucky man accused of pushing woman off mountain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The victim was located in nearby woods with serious injuries.

Latest News

News

More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized at U.S. border

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Border Patrol agents seized the pills and turned them over to the FDA for investigation.

News

Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“We don’t tolerate it,” Taylor said of the mistreatment. “We always did an excellent job policing ourselves.”

News

Person of interest identified in Morristown murder investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
MPD began searching for the man for questioning in August.

News

Headaches and blurred vision could be a sign of too much screen time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Blurred vision and headaches are some of the most common symptoms of eye strain.

News

Tennessee inmate who claims innocence asks for clemency

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Memphis judge last month ordered DNA testing of a knife and other evidence in the case.

News

Notorious Tenn. gang leader indicted after multi-state drug trafficking investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Comissioner Tony Parker said the idicment will go a long way in helping ensure safe and secure prisons in Tennessee.