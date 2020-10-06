Advertisement

Bite Squad expands service in Knoxville, extends delivery hours

The food delivery service has also extended its hours to give customers more time to order and drivers more opportunity to make money.
Bite Squad
Bite Squad(Bite Squad)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bite Squad announed it has doubled the range of its delivery zones for the Knoxville area.

Orders can now be placed on Bite Squad from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Delivery areas now reach as far as 10 miles away from certain restaurants, which in some cases is double the prior reach.

“We’ve heard from many customers that their favorite restaurant was across town and therefore too far away. Now, with the expanded service, they’ll have easy access to more of their favorite foods,” said Nathan Hubbartt, regional manager for Bite Squad.

Bite Squad has 245 partners in the Knoxville area from which customers can order from.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

