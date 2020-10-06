Advertisement

“Dear Selma:” WWII-era letters tell decades-old love story

A new book chronicles World War II through the letters one soldier wrote to his friend and future wife.
(WCAX)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CBS) - A new book chronicles World War II through the letters one soldier wrote to his friend and future wife. CBS News reports that “Dear Selma: A World War II Love Letter Romance” gives readers insight into the day-to-day struggles and lives of American soldiers in Europe.

The man who wrote the letters, 96-year-old Benard Brown, was just 19 when he was drafted into the army during World War II. Desperate for a connection to his home, Brown started writing letters to a childhood friend, Selma.

Four months after D-Day, Brown said his unit boarded a ship to Europe. His letters, CBS reported, painted the picture of what American troops faced on the front lines. One reads, in part, “After spending four nights and three days in the mud, sleeping, eating, and trying to fight …”

In the correspondence, he also told Selma about living in a foxhole in “the thick of battle in France” and Jewish prisoners his unit helped liberate from the Dachau concentration camp. But what started out in desperation ended in love, as Brown said he grew to like Selma more and more.

Brown told CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid, “I really liked this person. It just made me feel good every time I read her letters and I thought, you know, I’ve got to know her better. I just have to know her better.”

When the war ended in 1945, Brown returned home and married Selma. They had three children and five grandchildren, and they were married 72 years before Selma’s death in 2017.

While his family prepared to move him into a retirement facility, Brown said his daughter came across an old box with, the daughter said, about 600 pages of handwritten letters. Brown’s daughter eventually convinced him to publish the letters in a book and dedicate it to those who didn’t make it back home.

You can purchase the book here.

“Dear Selma: A World War II Love Letter Romance” is on sale now. All proceeds from the book will be donated to Ronald McDonald House. Bernard said that, as a young child, Shelley was hospitalized for months, and with the money from this book, he hopes to help other families in the same position.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Slightly warmer ahead of more tropical downpours

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures warm just above average through midweek, but Tropical Storm Delta’s remnants are eyeing East Tennessee later this week.

News

Crews contain fire at Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A structure fire has been contained at the Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge Monday afternoon.

News

WVLT anchor helps pull off surprise proposal at Dollywood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger.

Coronavirus

Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

Latest News

News

9,000 households in Hawaii are 2 months behind rent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A new survey indicates more than 9,000 households in the islands are two months or more behind in rent and thousands are 30 days late.

News

Study: Marijuana use before surgery increases pain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new study says using marijuana before going to the hospital before surgery can make your pain during recovery worse.

News

Look for sandhill cranes in Tennessee as colder temperatures arrive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Sandhill Cranes can be seen in Tennessee during colder months.

News

Regal set to temporarily close U.S. theatre operations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Erica Lunsford
Cinema chain Cineworld announced Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

News

Run a Knoxville 5k and be a child’s superhero

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Superhero 5K runs October 1 - 17

Making A Difference

Broken playground to be replaced after West Hills community works together to raise funds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
When a community came together in East Tennessee, they conquer anything.