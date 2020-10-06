Deputies detonate two bombs found under East Tenn. home

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said two homemade explosives were discovered under a family’s home.

The homeowner told deputies he was looking under the home he recently purchased and discovered a drill case. When the homeowner opened the case, he reportedly found two homemade explosives.

Deputies identified a small metal pipe bomb with a red fuse, according to HCSO.

The Morristown Bomb Squad was called to identify the bomb. The Bomb Squad said the discovery was a “shake bomb,” used by the military for armored vehicles.

The bombs were taken to an adjacent field and detonated. The bomb squad took the remnants in for further investigation.

