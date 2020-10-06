Deputies release picture of unidentified man found injured in S.C.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT/WCSC) - South Carolina officials released pictures of a man who was found injured in Berkeley County with the hope that someone will recognize him.

Deputies said “Joe Doe," a label given to the victim, is unable to assist detectives with his identification due to the extent of his injuries.

The man was located in Goose Creek on Sept. 24. When the man was first located, investigators could not release pictures due to the severity of his injuries. Now that the man’s injuries have improved, investigators hope people will spread the word until he is identified.

“The man is described as a possibly homeless, Caucasian male with a slender build,” BCSO officials said. “He is estimated to be between the ages of 55-years-old and 70-years-old.”

When the man was found, investigators said he was in posession of a U.S. Marine Corps hat, a “USMC Recon” lighter and a “Grumpy Old Veteran” face mask leading detectives to believe he is a veteran.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Detective Corporal J. Williams at (843) 719 5048 or the Berkeley County Duty Office at (843) 719 4412.

