Disturbing photo shows trash collecting in creeks near downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Runner Randy Ivy says run, walk, or even bike the greenway and you’ll get views of the Tennessee River that will take your breath away.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous. I didn’t know it was here until my fiancé said they come running with me,” said Ivy.

Ivy had to snap a picture of the mess last week when he saw a pile of floating trash by Third Creek.

“We turned the corner and it was just the water was saturated with cups and then we noticed the signs it said don’t even touch the water it’s so contaminated,” said Ivy.

The trash is still there. Alanna McKissack with Keep Knoxville Beautiful says volunteer groups try to clean it weekly.

“It’s kind of like a constant problem. It is a heavily trafficked Greenway,” said McKissack.

The city says they’re aware too. They’re sending out crews. McKissack is hoping people will be more deliberate with where they put their trash to prevent the pile-up from happening.

“Almost 80% of the litter that comes through waterways is from the roads. It’s not necessarily people who are just throwing things down, it’s mostly something flying out of a car or dropping it by accident, and eventually, when it rains it will end up in a storm drain and end up in a creek and then eventually to the river,” said McKissack.

There are booms set up where the creek meets the river that collects the trash. The creeks are low and they’re not sending the water towards the booms.

Ivy is hoping his city and the people who live here will do their part to clean up the mess.

“It’s something that not every city has make an emphasis on it. it just needs a little help to be as good as it can be,” said Ivy.

He’s trying to keep up with his new fiancé with daily runs and hopes the view will improve soon.

