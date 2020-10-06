Early voting starts October 14th in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

You can vote in the Presidential election as soon as October 14th in Tennessee. In Knox County, it will continue to run Monday to Saturday through October 24th. Then again, Monday, October 26th to Thursday, October 29th.

Wednesday, October 14th to Saturday, October 24th Monday to Friday: 10 am- 6 am. Saturday 11 am- 5 pm.

Monday, October 26th to Thursday, October 29th. All locations open 8 am to 8 pm (except City-County Building, Meridian Baptist, and Karns Senior Center, click here for a full list of times.)

Locations:

City-County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.

The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway

Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway

Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive

NEW- Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Highway

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Ave. (Only open final four days)

Tennesseans will need to bring a valid photo identification to vote. This includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.

For other counties visit TN.Gov for polling information.

