East Tenn. WWII soldier’s body recovered 76 years later

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Seventy-six years ago Private Oliver Jeffers was not just fighting for our freedom in World War II, but literally fighting for his life.

Jeffers, from Huntsville, Tennessee was in the Army Infantry fighting in the one of the fiercest battles of the war in the Hurtgen Forest near Germeter, Germany.

On November 10th, 1944 Jeffers was reported killed in action but at the time of his death his body could not be recovered because of on-going fighting.

After the war his jacket was found but nothing else could be identified until 2018 when DNA testing confirmed the remains were his.

Private Jeffers has since had his remains returned to Huntsville where a memorial service honored his life.

“Anytime a soldier gives his life and is returned back to his family it should be honored, they’re fighting for our freedom and fighting for our ability to express our feelings”, said nephew Joe Hurley.

Private Oliver Jeffers will be buried next to his sisters, mother and father in Huntsville.

