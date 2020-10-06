Encouraging signs placed at intersection in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hidden messages in downtown Knoxville are making people smile when they least expect it.

Two signs hang from a light pole at the intersection of Central St. and Summit Hill Dr. It is right where people can see when they’re stopped at a red light. It reads “smile <3” and “you’re doin' great <3.”

The message has now seen by countless drivers passing this intersection. You can tell they’re hand-painted and hung with care.

No clues on who hung these here or why they did it. All we know is they were painted with love.

