FBI offers $5k reward for information on carjacking, shooting suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspects connected to an attempted carjacking and shooting that occurred September 11.

Police said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on N. Central Street. A woman told police that she pulled into 1305 N Central when a black truck pulled into the parking lot. She said a man got out of the truck, approached her and showed a handgun, and she said the suspect pointed the gun at her and tried to get her door open.

The victim said she began driving away and the suspect shot at her, hitting her at least once. Police said she was able to flee and met with officers at N. Central and Bernard. KPD said she was taken to UT Medical Center with a gunshot wound and severe lacerations to her face.

According to KPD, the suspect was in a black single-cab Dodge Ram pickup truck. The truck had four men in total.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the FBI at at 865-544-0751 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

