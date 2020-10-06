Advertisement

‘Game of Thrones’ creator finally addresses infamous coffee cup incident

In a soon to be released book, Fire Cannot Kill Dragon by James Hibberd, Game of Thrones creators talked about the cup incident.
During the first 20 minutes of Sunday night&amp;rsquo;s 'Game of Thrones' episode, sharp-eyed fans spotted what looks like a Starbucks to-go cup on a banquet table.
During the first 20 minutes of Sunday night&amp;rsquo;s 'Game of Thrones' episode, sharp-eyed fans spotted what looks like a Starbucks to-go cup on a banquet table.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - More than one year ago a Starbucks cup mysteriously appeared in an episode of the last season of ‘Game of Thrones.’

The cup caused a stir among fans and sparked many memes on social media.

In a soon to be released book, Fire Cannot Kill Dragon by James Hibberd, Game of Thrones creators talked about the cup incident.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained an exclusive excerpt from the book where the creators said they “couldn’t believe” it happened.

“When we got the email about it the next day, I honestly thought someone was pranking us, because there had been things before where people were like, ‘Oh, look at that plane in the background!’ and somebody had Photoshopped it in. I thought, ‘There’s no way there’s a coffee cup in there.’ Then when I saw it on the TV I was like, ‘How did I not see that?’”he says in the book.

D.B. Weiss said they missed the Starbucks cup when shooting because they were so focused on the scenes. Weiss said they shot the scene so many times and only focused on certain aspects, causing them to miss the cup.

“I’d seen that shot one thousand times, and we’re always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it. I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don’t see the gorillas running around in the background because you’re counting the basketballs,” Weiss said.

The show creators said incidents like that happen more than fans know in television and film, but now, fans can rewind and catch the mistakes.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT graduate student transforms school bus into home

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Brackney parked the transformed bus on his parents' five-acres in North Knoxville where he lives with his Goldendoodle.

WVLT

Mild and sunny days before Delta’s rain gets here

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Nice few days before clouds and rain takeover this weekend.

News

Best locations to view fall leaves in the Great Smoky Mountains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Unique locations offer spectacular views of the autumn leaves in the Great Smoky Mountains.

News

Kentucky man accused of pushing woman off mountain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The victim was located in nearby woods with serious injuries.

Latest News

News

More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized at U.S. border

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Border Patrol agents seized the pills and turned them over to the FDA for investigation.

News

Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“We don’t tolerate it,” Taylor said of the mistreatment. “We always did an excellent job policing ourselves.”

News

Person of interest identified in Morristown murder investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
MPD began searching for the man for questioning in August.

News

Headaches and blurred vision could be a sign of too much screen time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Blurred vision and headaches are some of the most common symptoms of eye strain.

News

Tennessee inmate who claims innocence asks for clemency

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Memphis judge last month ordered DNA testing of a knife and other evidence in the case.

News

Notorious Tenn. gang leader indicted after multi-state drug trafficking investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Comissioner Tony Parker said the idicment will go a long way in helping ensure safe and secure prisons in Tennessee.