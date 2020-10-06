‘Game of Thrones’ creator finally addresses infamous coffee cup incident

(WVLT) - More than one year ago a Starbucks cup mysteriously appeared in an episode of the last season of ‘Game of Thrones.’

The cup caused a stir among fans and sparked many memes on social media.

In a soon to be released book, Fire Cannot Kill Dragon by James Hibberd, Game of Thrones creators talked about the cup incident.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained an exclusive excerpt from the book where the creators said they “couldn’t believe” it happened.

“When we got the email about it the next day, I honestly thought someone was pranking us, because there had been things before where people were like, ‘Oh, look at that plane in the background!’ and somebody had Photoshopped it in. I thought, ‘There’s no way there’s a coffee cup in there.’ Then when I saw it on the TV I was like, ‘How did I not see that?’”he says in the book.

D.B. Weiss said they missed the Starbucks cup when shooting because they were so focused on the scenes. Weiss said they shot the scene so many times and only focused on certain aspects, causing them to miss the cup.

“I’d seen that shot one thousand times, and we’re always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it. I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don’t see the gorillas running around in the background because you’re counting the basketballs,” Weiss said.

The show creators said incidents like that happen more than fans know in television and film, but now, fans can rewind and catch the mistakes.

