Kentucky man accused of pushing woman off mountain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities said a woman was seriously injured after she was pushed over a mountain in Kentucky on Sunday.

According to the Knox County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found the suspect William Collins, 25, running away through a field.

Deputies were able to catch Collins after a brief chase. During an interview, Collins told deputies where they could find the woman.

The victim was located in nearby woods with serious injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released, but officials said she was released from the hospital Monday.

Collins was arrested and charged with public intoxication, assault and fleeing or evading police. He is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

