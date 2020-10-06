Knox County releases trick-or-treating guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced neighborhood trick-or-treating activities may continue as planned on October 31.

Mayor Jacobs, alongside the Knox County Health Department, released trick-or-treating guidelines to help keep community members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want families to be able to celebrate Halloween if they want,” said Mayor Jacobs. “And I am confident it can be accomplished in a safe and healthy way.”

KCHD offers these recommendations for trick-or-treating safely:

• Wear a face covering when you can’t maintain appropriate physical distance. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth face covering and wearing one in addition to a cloth face covering is not recommended

• Carry hand sanitizer and use it often

• Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container. Consider creative alternatives for contactless candy distribution like using a “grabber” tool or candy chute or placing treats in individual baggies and placing them in an easy-to-grab location

• Avoid homemade treats and only distribute, and/or allow children to eat, factory-wrapped treats

• Consider wiping all candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes upon arriving home and wash hands before and after eating candy/treats

• Avoid large crowds and trick-or-treat with your household or a small group of neighbors/friends

KCHD continues to encourage the practicing of the Five Core Actions while trick-or-treating, they are:

• Wear a mask when physical distancing can’t be maintained

• Maintain at least six feet of physical distancing from those not in your household

• Wash hands regularly

• Disinfect commonly touched surfaces frequently

• Stay home when you are sick or if you have been exposed to COVID-19

“I am hopeful this experience will be fairly normal for everyone,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Ultimately, this guidance will allow everyone to decide what is right for their family, but we should all be respectful of families and homes who choose not to participate.”

