Knoxville Opera holding free concert at Ijams Nature Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Opera announced it will be holding a free concert at Ijams Nature Center Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, there will only be 50 tickets available to allow socially distancing between guests. All attendees must reserve a ticket online in order to attend.

The program will feature Broadway, film, operetta and opera and hosted by Knoxville Opera’s Artistic Director Brian Salesky.

Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase in the Ijams Visitor Center.

To reserve tickets visit the website here.

