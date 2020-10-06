Knoxville Symphony Orchestra releases statement in response to musicans’ petition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra has released a statement in response to a petition circulating.

"The KSO is aware that the musicians' petition was distributed to unions across the country and that the majority of signers appear to be from outside the Knoxville area, said KSO in a statement. “As a nonprofit, the KSO relies on revenue from ticket sales and the generous donations from our loyal supporters. With social distancing and gathering restrictions now having been in place for months, revenue from ticket sales has been severely impacted, and the organization is relying even more on the generosity of our supporters, who in many instances also have been impacted by the effects of the pandemic.”

“As stated previously, the KSO developed a plan to move forward safely with presentations and performances. However, every effort must be made to operate within available resources and ensure the long-term survival of the organization. The KSO previously offered to pay its musicians 75% of salaries during this season – an offer that would have resulted in a budget deficit well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The offer repeatedly was rejected by local union representatives.”

KSO says it looks forward to resuming live music for their musicians.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.