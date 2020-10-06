Advertisement

Look for sandhill cranes in Tennessee as colder temperatures arrive

Sandhill Cranes can be seen in Tennessee during colder months.
Sandhill Cranes
Sandhill Cranes(Tom Wood | TWRA)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the time has arrived to start looking for sandhill cranes in Tennessee.

The birds began wintering in Tennessee during the 1990′s, said TWRA. Now, the state averages about 23,000 sandhill cranes each year.

The 19th annual sandhill crane festival is set to be held in January of 2020. The event includes vendors, live music and wildlife presentations.

According to TWRA, the birds can be seen in wet grasslands, marshes, and grain fields from October through January in Tennessee.

