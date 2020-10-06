Mild and sunny days before Delta’s rain gets here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gorgeous weather is here the next three days, but don’t let your guard down: Delta is coming!

We expect clouds starting mid-day Thursday, with rain late Friday, continuing into Saturday.

Warm weather is here in the short-term, but it gets cooler again next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Delta is quickly becoming a monster Category 4 major hurricane in the southern Caribbean. The storm is certainly something worth watching very closely, for impacts back at home from Friday night onwards through Sunday morning.

That said, there is zero impact from Delta - at all - until late morning Thursday. That’s when Delta’s cloud shield will arrive to East Tennesse, at least in our southwestern Counties.

For the rest of Tuesday, it continued blue sky and nice weather. Even though the leaves are not changing colors much yet, we’re seasonal and in the middle 70s for highs.

There is some patchy river valley fog Wednesday morning. It’s not quite as chilly, as we fall to the lower 50s.

Wednesday is warming up quite nicely, as we have nearly full sunshine and a high just shy of 80 in Knoxville. We’re totally dry!

LOOKING AHEAD

The first wave of clouds from Delta’s outermost bands get here late Thursday but it’s actually the warmest day of the week. We’re *above average,* climbing into the lower 80s throughout the valley.

Rain, isolated at first, is here Friday afternoon. The coverage of Delta’s rain is relatively low at first. By Friday night the rain becomes much more likely.

Saturday morning will be a soaker, but lightning is very unlikely. Some of us could get a couple inches of rain. Delta is arcing around the region, so it’s possible the rainfall will be lesser in Athens, Georgia. But most of the southeast will get at least some rain.

On the heels of Delta, Gamma may also bring some rain to the southeast. We’ll get a break in the rain late Saturday but some showers are possible on Sunday.

The sun is back with cooler temps by early next week!

Tue 8-day forecast (WVLT)

We continue to track this Hurricane and the potential impacts by this weekend. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.