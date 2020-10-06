More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized at U.S. border

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Custom and Border Protection officials seized 15,000 counterfeit Viagra tablets over the weekend.

Border Patrol officials said the misbranded pills valued at more than $1 million were shipped from Istanbul, Turkey to a home in Michigan.

“Our Officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm our communities,” said Shane Campbell, Port Director-Chicago. “Consumers do not realize the risk they are taking when using prescription drugs from other countries. These non-regulated drugs could cause health concerns or even death.”

The packages were marked as containing 100mg tablets of Viagra and boxes of honey mixed with Sildenafil. Officials said the products were counterfeit and not approved by the FDA, which violates the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act prohibiting the introduction of any food, drug or cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded.

Border Patrol agents seized the pills and turned them over to the FDA for investigation.

