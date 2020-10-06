Advertisement

More than $120M still available for TN small businesses

Officials said some businesses have chosen not to use the federal relief while many others are unaware of the program.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Millions in federal help is still available for small businesses in Tennessee.

According to data released at Governor Bill Lee’s latest Financial Stimulus Accountability Group meeting, more than $123 million is availble.

Lee said 70 percent of the business relief payments have gone to places with yearly gross sales of less than $500,000, but well more than $100 million remain on the table.

“We have been engaged in the last several weeks in intensive outreach that as many businesses as possible know about this program with the funds there to help them,” said Dept. of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano.

More information about the small business relief program is available online.

