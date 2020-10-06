More than $120M still available for TN small businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Millions in federal help is still available for small businesses in Tennessee.

According to data released at Governor Bill Lee’s latest Financial Stimulus Accountability Group meeting, more than $123 million is availble.

Lee said 70 percent of the business relief payments have gone to places with yearly gross sales of less than $500,000, but well more than $100 million remain on the table.

“We have been engaged in the last several weeks in intensive outreach that as many businesses as possible know about this program with the funds there to help them,” said Dept. of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano.

Officials said some businesses have chosen not to use the federal relief while many others are unaware of the program.

More information about the small business relief program is available online.

