Morristown police identify person of interest in murder investigation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police identified the person of interest in a death investigation.

MPD began searching for the man for questioning in August.

Police say he was the last known person to see a victim who was found dead on May 18, 2020, at Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Anyone with more information about the incident is urged to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.