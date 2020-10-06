Advertisement

Notorious Tenn. gang leader indicted after multi-state drug trafficking investigation

Comissioner Tony Parker said the idicment will go a long way in helping ensure safe and secure prisons in Tennessee.
Inmate Terry “Cockeye” Smith has been charged as part of a multi-state drug trafficking investigation involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies
Inmate Terry "Cockeye" Smith has been charged as part of a multi-state drug trafficking investigation involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies(TDOC)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations and Conduct announced the federal indictment of a notorious gang leader.

Terry “Cockeye” Smith was charged as a part of a multi-state drug trafficking investigation.

Commissioner Tony Parker said the indictment will go a long way in helping ensure safe and secure prisons in Tennessee.

“This indictment is a huge step toward keeping drugs and other contraband out of our facilities,” Parker said. “TDOC is relentless in the fight to prevent illegal drug activity inside state prisons and working with our law enforcement partners to ensure those who participate in illegal activity are held accountable.”

Smith, a high-ranking member of the Vice Lords street gang has been serving a 14-year sentence at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary for the facilitation of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Smith has now been transferred from TDOC to federal custody.

