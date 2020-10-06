Advertisement

Personal information may have been accessed in Knoxville malware attack, city says

The City of Knoxville announced it has ended its investigation into a malware attack on city computer systems that originally occurred over the summer.
Computer keyboard
Computer keyboard(WRDW)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced it has ended its investigation into a malware attack on city computer systems that originally occurred over the summer.

In June, the city said no personal information was breached during the attack. However, in a release from the city October 6, the city said its third-party investigators “identified all known parties whose personal information may have been obtained by the threat actor.”

The city said letters were being sent out to those impacted.

At the time of the attack, investigators had not been able to pinpoint the exact way the ransomware entered the system. Officials became aware of the issue after someone at the fire department opened their computer and saw a screen saying the system had been infected with ransomware.

