Suspect at large after crashing into Carter Co. deputy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Tennessee officials are on the search for a suspect who remains at large following a police chase that began in Carter County and ended in Johnson City.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office officials said the pursuit began at Milligan Grocery in Carter County and ended in a crash on Interstate 26.

Deputies said Ryan Dixon is wanted on active warrants. Dixon reportedly struck a Carter County deputy during the pursuit. Officials said the deputy didn’t suffer serious injuries.

Multiple agencies were involved in the pursutif including the Johnson City Police Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officials said they do not believe the suspect is armed or a threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.