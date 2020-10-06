Suspect in Opry Mills shooting surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -The suspect accused of shooting and critically injuring a 19-year-old at Opry Mills mall late last month has turned himself into police, WTVF reported.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 19-year-old Juwan Gaines is in custody after his family surrendered him at the Heritage police precinct.

BREAKING: Juwan Gaines is in custody. His family surrendered him at the Hermitage Precinct just now. https://t.co/CDBwEDsX3n — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 6, 2020

Gaines is facing charges of attempted murder, felony reckless endangerment and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened back on Sept. 30 about 100 yards from the food court outside the Tilly’s and T-Mobile stores.

Officials said it was a targeted shooting between two groups of people and a group of five, both of which had armed individuals.

