Tenn. mother of 5 killed in shooting

A mother of five was shot and killed overnight in Memphis, officials said.
(KVLY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A mother of five was shot and killed overnight in Memphis, officials said. Her family spoke to CBS affiliate WREG and told them it was a domestic violence incident.

Police said they were called to the 2000 block of Prospect around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 33-year-old Shaneka Harvell. She had been shot multiple times and was already dead.

Harvell’s family told WREG that the victim’s ex-boyfriend got in through a bathroom window. The family said her children were nearby and were actually the ones to alert family members to the shooting.

WREG reported that authorities confirmed Harvell was shot multiple times, but haven’t said who they’re looking for in the case.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

