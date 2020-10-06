Tennessee authorities capture Ohio murder suspect at McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted in Ohio on homicide charges was captured at the McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa Monday afternoon.

Carlos D. Dotson, 25, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force Officers after a warrant was issued by the Warrensville Heights Police Department in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Dotson was wanted in connection to a Sept. 23 incident that left one man dead. Officials said Dotson was involed in a physical and verbal altercation with a 36-year-old man. During the incident, Dotson reportedly fired several shots in the man’s back and head, killing him.

An investigation led officers to believe Dotson was in Tennessee. U.S. Marshals were able to intercept and arrest Dotson at the McGhee Tyson Airport. Dotson will be held in local custody until he is extradited to Ohio.

“Deputy U.S. Marshals and task force officers from the Northern District of Ohio and the Eastern District of Tennessee worked seamlessly to locate Dotson,” stated Marshal Jolley, “Good police work ensured that Dotson was swiftly and safely apprehended. He will now face the charges against him,” he added.

Officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department assisted in the arrest.

