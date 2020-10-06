Advertisement

Tennessee panel conditionally approves 4th sportsbook firm

There’s no limit on the number of Tennessee qualified sportsbook operators.
Atlantis Sports Book board
Atlantis Sports Book board(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel on Monday conditionally approved a license for a fourth sportsbook operator under the state’s online-only sports betting program, which is expected to begin allowing wagers Nov. 1.

Tennessee Action 24/7 drew approval from the Tennessee Lottery’s Sports Wagering Committee, joining FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings.

The panel also continues to approve companies in various other roles for the state’s sports betting market. An additional meeting is planned for Oct. 16.

State lawmakers narrowly passed sports betting in spring 2019 for people 21 and older who are physically in Tennessee when they place bets. Republican Gov. Bill Lee let it become law without his signature, citing concerns over an expansion of gambling in a state without casinos.

The law took effect in July 2019, but left many regulatory specifics up to the lottery, the sports betting regulator.

