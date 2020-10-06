Titans return to practice Wednesday after two days with no new COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans have reported no additional players or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL.

The league said because the organization had two consecutive days with no new cases, the Titans could return to practice at their facility Wednesday.

The Titans have not been allowed to enter their facilites since Sept. 29, when all in-person activities were suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the team. The NFL reported 18 people within the Titans organization tested positive.

Last week, the NFL postponed the Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to COVID-19.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

